Longview man gets 10 years probation for 2016 arson

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man arrested in 2019 for a 2016 arson pleaded guilty Monday.

John Brian Kelly, 53, was arrested and charged with arson on Feb. 22, 2019, for an Aug. 7, 2016, incident. The arrest came after an investigation into a fire in the 1500 block of Stonewall drive. On Monday, Kelly pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge J. Scott Novy’s court and received 10 years probation.

