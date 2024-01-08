Kilgore football player signs with Lamar University

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore High’s Zaylon Stoker signed to play for Lamar University Monday morning.

Stoker played as a defensive back for the Kilgore Bulldogs during his high school football career, and will now go on to play for the Lamar Cardinals.

“I feel like when I get there I’m gonna do some big things and get ready for a new adventure,” Stoker said.

