Hibbett Sports granted permit to build Tyler store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler shoppers will soon have a new option for finding sporting goods.

Hibbett Sports was recently granted a permit by the City of Tyler to open a new store. It is set to occupy a space in the Village at Cumberland Place.

This will be the 16th Hibbett store in East Texas. Other locations include stores in Lindale, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Marshall and Carthage.

