Hibbett Sports granted permit to build Tyler store

This artist's rendering shows what the front of the new Hibbett Sports store may look like in...
This artist's rendering shows what the front of the new Hibbett Sports store may look like in Tyler.
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler shoppers will soon have a new option for finding sporting goods.

Hibbett Sports was recently granted a permit by the City of Tyler to open a new store. It is set to occupy a space in the Village at Cumberland Place.

This will be the 16th Hibbett store in East Texas. Other locations include stores in Lindale, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Marshall and Carthage.

