Dibba puts up 23 as Abilene Christian knocks off UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in OT

Ali Abdou Dibba’s 23 points, JV Seat scored the game winner late and Abilene Christian beat UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in overtime
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 23 points, JV Seat scored the game winner late and Abilene Christian beat UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in overtime on Saturday night.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim converted a three-point play that gave UT Rio Grande Valley an 89-88 lead with nine seconds left. Kavion McClain missed a layup with a second left and Seat scored on the putback. Hunter Jack Madden added a free throw for Abilene Christian to end it.

Dibba added six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference). Madden scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Leonardo Bettiol shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Seat scored four points.

The Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4) were led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who posted 26 points and six rebounds. Elijah Elliott, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied 80-all, finished with 12 points, eight assists and two steals. In addition, Ahren Freeman finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

