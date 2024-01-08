For Your Service
City of Van expects reconnection of well 1 by mid-week; stage 5 restrictions remain

Workers repairing failed well in Van.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - According to a press release from the City of Van, well #1 should be functioning as normal by mid-week.

Crews removed the malfunctioning pump late Saturday after working since Friday, the release said, and they were starting to flush the new system by Sunday. As of Monday, they said, the system is continuing to flush and samples will be lab-tested once the process is done.

At this point, we are in the hands of regulatory agencies to give the ok to re-connect the well to the public water supply, which is expected by mid-week,” the city said in the release.

According to the city, the bid for the repair was around $188,000. They said the well should not have been due for maintenance, and they will be checking the old pump for indications as to why it failed early.

As of Monday, stage 5 restrictions remain in place until TCEQ approves reconnection of the well to the water supply.

