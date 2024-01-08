City of Malakoff host parade in honor of first high school football state championship win in city history

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - The proud citizens of Malakoff hosted a parade to celebrate their high school football teams state championship win for the first time in the city’s 102 year history.

“This is a parade that’s been in the works forever, to celebrate our football team. It’s been a very long time and I’m so super proud of our football team, we won state championship. I could not be more proud,” said city of Malakoff mayor Nicole Mason Driver.

There has been close calls in the past but this year the Tigers were able to win against Franklin 14-7.

“It feels great. You know to come out here and do it. Be the first to do it but I am it feels great to do it. 102 years later,” says Malakoff running-back Bubba Hicks.

The parade’s final destination was the high school were players posed with the state trophy.

Head coach Jamie Driskell was awarded a key to the city and took the time to praise the character of his players.

“They were focused all year long. They worked extremely hard. Just had great leadership from some guys, throughout the year, Chauncey, Hogg, and Mikey Jones, and Josh Garcia and some of those guys. So it’s been so much fun just to be around them. And watch them grow and just been a lot of fun,” said coach Driskell.

