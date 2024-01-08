For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

City of Malakoff host parade in honor of first high school football state championship win in city history

The parade’s final destination was the high school were players posed with the state trophy.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - The proud citizens of Malakoff hosted a parade to celebrate their high school football teams state championship win for the first time in the city’s 102 year history.

“This is a parade that’s been in the works forever, to celebrate our football team. It’s been a very long time and I’m so super proud of our football team, we won state championship. I could not be more proud,” said city of Malakoff mayor Nicole Mason Driver.

There has been close calls in the past but this year the Tigers were able to win against Franklin 14-7.

“It feels great. You know to come out here and do it. Be the first to do it but I am it feels great to do it. 102 years later,” says Malakoff running-back Bubba Hicks.

The parade’s final destination was the high school were players posed with the state trophy.

Head coach Jamie Driskell was awarded a key to the city and took the time to praise the character of his players.

“They were focused all year long. They worked extremely hard. Just had great leadership from some guys, throughout the year, Chauncey, Hogg, and Mikey Jones, and Josh Garcia and some of those guys. So it’s been so much fun just to be around them. And watch them grow and just been a lot of fun,” said coach Driskell.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylee Anne Johns
1 adult, 5 juveniles injured in overnight wreck in Tyler
Longview Police Department
Longview police investigate shooting, single-vehicle crash
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Fire Chief Chris L. Moore
Coffee City mourns loss of fire chief
Christus Health
Health Update: Colorectal Cancer Screening

Latest News

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jarrett Allen has 29 points and 16 rebounds, Cavaliers hold off Spurs 117-115
Stars take losing streak into game against the Wild
Texas A&M-Commerce visits New Orleans following Brewer’s 32-point game