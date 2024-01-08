For Your Service
Amber Alert issued for boy possibly abducted in San Antonio

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Linkin Hernandez, a boy reportedly abducted in San...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Linkin Hernandez, a boy reportedly abducted in San Antonio.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (KWTX) - Authorities on Monday issued an Amber Alert Linkin Hernandez, a missing 12-year-old boy last seen the night of Sunday, Jan. 7.

Police said Hernandez is 5′3″ tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he was last seen on the 8500 Block of Timber Wolf Street, not far from Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, the boy may have been picked up by a suspect driving a black sedan with an unknown license plate number.

Linkin has straight ear-top length hair, and was last seen wearing black sweats, blue shirt, gray sweats, and white shoes.

If you have seen the boy or have any information about this possible abduction, please call the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

