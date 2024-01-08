Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move through portions of East Texas until early this evening. By evening hours, the storms should be limited to the SE sections of our area, then more into Louisiana after that. A few certainly could be strong/severe with the wind/hail threat being the highest. A few isolated tornadoes are possible over the far southern areas (Polk/Tyler/Southern Jasper/Newton Counties) where the ENHANCED Risk (3 of 5) is located. A few areas may get an inch or more of rain with the stronger storms today. Most will not see that much rain, especially over northern counties. Please remain Weather Alert until the storms move east of us this evening. Very Windy conditions are likely through tomorrow with a WNW wind at 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph are possible. With highs tomorrow only getting into the upper 40s, after morning lows in the mid 30s, it will be a very Raw Day on Tuesday. Wednesday begins to warm up, after lows start off just below freezing in the morning. Much warmer conditions on Thursday, but the winds increase once again out of the S at 15-25mph. Very warm temps expected Thursday afternoon, nearing 70 degrees. Another front on Friday morning could bring a few strong/severe storms with it, so plan accordingly. Another breezy, raw day is likely on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, lows in the mid to upper 20s highs only reaching the upper 40s and Gusty Westerly Winds. Sunday will remain quite cool with slightly warmer temps on Monday with a chance for showers.

