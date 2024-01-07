For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments.
Neighbor of Whitehouse apartment shooter said he announced ‘it’s showtime!’ before opening fire at officers
Sonja Sheree Jones, 54, of Longview
Gregg County Jail medical tech arrested after in-custody death investigation
Responders were working to pull the wrecked 18-wheeler back up from the roadside ditch.
18-wheeler wreck delays traffic on I-20 in Lindale
Bodycam video showing Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son.
Smith County clerk’s arraignment pushed back allowing her time to hire new attorney
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was...
3 arrested following Longview drug bust

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Senior Biden leaders, Pentagon officials unaware for days that defense secretary was hospitalized
Sienna Raley, flanked by her parents Maria and Troy, begins the Grand Entrance at her...
This town wants to be named the quinceañera capital of Texas
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
Kilgore water tower
City of Kilgore asks residents to conserve after ‘extreme water loss’ leaves system with low pressure