Tyler rancher weighs in on research that says small portion of Americans eat majority of our beef

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Researchers say a small portion of Americans are eating the majority of our beef. A rancher who runs a store in Tyler explains why that may be.

In the 1970s, the average American ate around 90 pounds of beef a year. That number has fallen to 57 pounds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Researchers at Tulane University in a recent study analyzed Americans’ eating habits and this decrease in consumption.

They found that 12% of Americans are responsible for 50% of beef consumption. The most likely group to be in this category are males aged from 50 to 65.

Americans aged 18-29 had “significantly lower odds of being a disproportionate beef consumer.”

“I don’t think people are intentionally doing so, I think their wallets are choosing for them,” said J. Scott Herod, the owner of Cut Beef in Tyler. “It surprises me that we have a population that is more health conscious. We have younger people that are more aware of what they are putting in their bodies.”

Herod sells grass-fed beef from his ranch in the area. Nationwide availability of beef has been steadily declining since the 1970s. Chicken is now the most by-pound available product to the American public.

“The ability to raise cattle is tremendously more expensive than some of the other proteins that exist,” said Herod. “Inflation is real, and it’s affecting all of us, and we are having to make decisions. Unfortunately, the diet is often the first thing we choose to affect. It should be the last thing to make choices to negatively affect.”

The amount of farms has also been steadily declining over time, as the meat industry industrializes. The Department of Agriculture says there were 220,000 less farms in 2022 than in 2000. Herod says he is seeing more customers ask about the quality of products.

“We are seeing more people reach out and ask questions about what is in their meat. There are local producers in almost every marketplace that can reassure you and let you know what exactly is their process for raising their meat,” said Herod.

