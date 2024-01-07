SFA wins big over UT Arlington

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks welcomed the UT Arlington Mavericks to the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Fans came out to witness what would be a good performance by the Jacks, who had a 10-point lead in the half, and then going into the second, SFA would turn up the offense.

Deydey Hall was getting fed below here. He made a nice spin move and went up strong. Hall was fouled and got the ball to fall for the and one. This got the team fired up.

Chrishawn Christmas was wide open from the three point line, getting nothing but net on that shot, with the Jacks jumping up to a 20-point lead.

UT Arlington would try for a desperation run. Check out UTA’s DaJuan Gordon, who got the steal and took it coast to coast, finishing with a slam. But, no worries, SFA would maintain their lead down the stretch and finish the day off with a sweet victory. The Jacks won 92-73 over UT Arlington.

