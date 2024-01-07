For Your Service
McNeese plays Texas A&M-Commerce following Wells' 30-point outing

McNeese visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Shahada Wells scored 30 points in the Cowboys' 87-76 victory against the Michigan Wolverines
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
McNeese Cowboys (11-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Shahada Wells scored 30 points in McNeese's 87-76 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Lions are 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is sixth in the Southland scoring 74.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Cowboys have gone 3-2 away from home. McNeese is fifth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.5.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 7.0 more points per game (80.8) than Texas A&M-Commerce allows (73.8).

The Lions and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Wells is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

