Lufkin man hosts barbecue at Kiwanis Park, offering a helping hand to those in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An act of kindness occurred as a Lufkin man hosted a barbecue for the homeless at Kiwanis Park on Saturday.

This free event served the community by giving back to individuals experiencing homelessness and others in need.

Spreading the word of Jesus Christ while giving back to the community has been a goal of Street Kings Outreach Ministry Leader Scotty Harper.

“I just learned to love like Jesus loves. That’s what I do. When Jesus tells us go feed, we go feed. He fed many with a loaf of bread,” said Harper.

The idea to help others going through tough times stemmed from his own personal struggles.

“I was on the streets, too. I had a downfall. I had stage three cancer. I lost everything, then I turned into a bad alcoholic, then I started living on the streets, and then I started looking, and I told God, I said, ‘If you get me out of this, I’ll go do whatever I need to do to help these people,’” said Harper.

Driven by a vision from above, his mission is to help not just the homeless, but anyone in need.

“Normally, once a month I go and buy a trailer load of bread and go and give it out to the community: bread, snacks and stuff, bottles of water. I’ll take up donations for clothes and stuff. I did ‘coat on the park’ not too long ago to try to get church in the park, to link up with them,” said Harper.

Witnessing the community come together brings tears to his eyes.

Harper said, “Just coming out to serve the community, it’s love. That’s what Jesus does, he loves.”

For Harper, it’s not about how many people come out, but the lives touched.

“If you save one, you’ve done your job. If you’ve fed one, you’ve done your job,” said Harper.

For individuals seeking additional assistance, contact your local resource centers for guidance in your community, including the East Texas Food Bank and Salvation Army.

