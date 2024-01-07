For Your Service
Longview police investigate shooting, single-vehicle crash

Longview Police Department
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Saturday and found a victim with a wrecked vehicle.

At about midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Everett Street, according to a release from the Longview Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the front yard of a residence and a vehicle that had been crashed into a tree, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Longview EMS with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information.

If you have any information on this matter, including possible security camera video from the area of this crime, please contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1110. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers by phone at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org. Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for the first, most accurate tip called in that results in an arrest in this case.

