Garry Clark scores 14 points and grabs 10 rebounds, leads Texas A&M-CC over Incarnate Word 75-65

Led by Garry Clark's 14 points and 10 rebounds, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 75-65 in a Southland Conference opener
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Garry Clark scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Incarnate Word 75-65 on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

Lance Amir-Paul scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (8-6, 1-0). Dayne Prim had 11 points and was 5-of-11 shooting.

Josiah Hammons finished with 19 points for the Cardinals (5-9, 0-1). Sky Wicks added 15 points and nine rebounds for Incarnate Word. Shon Robinson also had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

