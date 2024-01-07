For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cryer scores 20, No. 3 Houston stays unbeaten with 89-55 win over West Virginia

(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 20 points, Damian Dunn added 14 points and No. 3 Houston improved to 14-0 with an 89-55 win over West Virginia in the Cougars’ inaugural Big 12 contest on Saturday.

Cryer scored 16 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, as Houston shot 58% as a team and took a 48-22 lead into halftime. Cryer has scored at least 20 points in five games this season.

“We focused on defense, and I felt like we were going to get out into transition and get easier shots,” Cryer said. “Just being locked in on defense will make you dialed in on offense. I felt like because I was defensive focused today that’s why the ball was going in.”

Ja’Vier Francis had 13 points and five rebounds, and Jamal Shead had eight points and 11 assists for Houston, which shot 53% overall, including 9 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the first Big 12 conference game didn’t feel any different to him.

“We wanted to win for sure, and there’s an excitement about playing our first conference game,” Sampson said. “Now we go play our second one. I don’t spend a lot of time with the hoopla stuff.”

Houston extended its home winning streak to 14 games. The Cougars improved to 14-0 for the third time in school history, joining the 1967-68 and 2018-19 teams.

The Cougars forced 12 turnovers and turned them into 14 points. Houston also had a 48-20 advantage in points in the paint.

“We had a really good plan against their zone,” Sampson said. “We knew exactly how we wanted to attack their man-to-man (defense), and then, when they went zone, we just flowed right into what we had worked on. Our kids are unselfish. Everybody understands their role, buys into it and accepts it. Our defense got us going early, and we fed off that.”

Patrick Suemnick had 12 points and five rebounds and Noah Farrakhan added nine points for West Virginia (5-9, 0-1 Big 12). The Mountaineers shot 32% and were 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.

RaeQuan Battle, who had led the Mountaineers with 27 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

“That was an impressive performance defensively,” West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert said of Houston. “I thought we could maybe create some advantages in the game play, but they did a masterful job defensively in their game plan in terms of what they did to us and what they took us out of.”

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The 22 first half points were the fewest points the Mountaineers have scored in a first half this season and tied for the fewest points they have scored in any half this season.

Houston: J’Wan Roberts returned after missing the last game Dec. 30 against Penn with a knee injury. He scored nine points. … Entering Saturday, Houston joined No. 19 James Madison and No. 22 Mississippi as the only remaining undefeated teams.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

Houston: Travels to Iowa State on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments.
Neighbor of Whitehouse apartment shooter said he announced ‘it’s showtime!’ before opening fire at officers
Sonja Sheree Jones, 54, of Longview
Gregg County Jail medical tech arrested after in-custody death investigation
Responders were working to pull the wrecked 18-wheeler back up from the roadside ditch.
18-wheeler wreck delays traffic on I-20 in Lindale
Bodycam video showing Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son.
Smith County clerk’s arraignment pushed back allowing her time to hire new attorney
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was...
3 arrested following Longview drug bust

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots between Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk...
Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III hit clutch baskets, Pelicans hold off Jazz 112-105
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the bench during the first half of...
New Orleans hosts Utah on 3-game home skid
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development