Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Fog in the morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Starting our Saturday with widespread fog across the area, and Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the morning. The fog should mix out as we move into the late morning and afternoon. Skies will eventually turn partly cloudy this afternoon, possibly mostly sunny for some. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Tonight, we’ll drop back into the 30s and begin Sunday on a cold note. Mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon will help warm us up into the upper 50s and low 60s. While we stay dry through the weekend, widespread showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Monday. With that chance, there will be a possibility for a couple strong to severe storms, but the overall threat does remain on the lower end of the scale. Have a great weekend.

