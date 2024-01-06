Sulphur Springs police ask for public’s help to identify vandal

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are asking the public to send in any information they may have about graffiti that appeared overnight on buildings in the city.

An unknown person vandalized numerous commercial buildings and structures within Pacific Park on the night of Jan. 5, according to the Sulphur Springs police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call Lt. Mark Estes at (903) 885-7602.

