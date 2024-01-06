For Your Service
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy and chilly conditions tonight. Patchy fog early tomorrow with some sun on Saturday afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! As expected, the first half of our Friday was chilly, gray, and wet as showers covered a good chunk of the area. Skies have for the most part already dried out by the late afternoon and will remain dry overnight and early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be chilly this evening and tonight, so while you won’t need the umbrella, you will probably want the jacket for any Friday night plans. Expect the chance for some patchy dense fog during the morning hours of our Saturday as well as mostly cloudy skies. It may take the better part of the day, but skies will steadily clear out throughout our Saturday, so expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon with a range of highs in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will have a very cold start in the lower to middle 30s but a pleasant and sunny afternoon is still expected with mild highs in the lower 60s for most. Plan on needing the umbrella come Monday as a potent system will lead to near 100% coverage of showers and thunderstorms throughout the first day of the work week. Tuesday will be dry but chilly and quite windy with west-northwest winds at 15-25+ mph and highs in the upper 40s. We’ll see a nice rebound in PM temps for Wednesday and Thursday, then another cold front moves in Friday which will lead to more showers and thunderstorms for ETX.

