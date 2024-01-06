For Your Service
Former Coffee City police officer arrested for allegedly tampering with records

Lonnie Richard Hicks
Lonnie Richard Hicks(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A former Coffee City police officer has been accused of tampering with government records, the latest in a string of arrests of city officials.

The city council for Coffee City voted to deactivate the police department in September, 2023, following an investigation into former Police Chief Johnjay Portillo, and several former officers have been arrested since then. These include Portillo himself; another former police chief who also served as mayor, Frank Serrato; Jerrod Michael Sieck; and Christopher Andrew Witzel.

Lonnie Richard Hicks, 65, of Highlands, is a former officer who was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Jan. 5. He has been charged with four counts of tampering with a government record. He posted $400,000 bond and was released the same day.

KLTV has requested Hicks’ indictment from the district clerk’s office.

