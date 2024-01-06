East Texas hardware store staff say customers are focused on winterizing

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Though East Texas is in no danger of winter storms now, many are preparing anyway, perhaps because of past experience.

At hardware stores, workers say they are seeing more customers buying winterizing equipment for their homes, including generators.

The snow storm in February 2021 left more than 4.5 million Texas homes and businesses without power for several days. In 2022, an ice storm knocked power out, and more recently, the early spring and summer storms had some East Texans out of power for weeks.

Workers like Marlena Saballo of Ace Hardware in Hawkins believe that East Texans have learned from previous years to be prepared early.

