City of Kilgore asks residents to conserve after ‘extreme water loss’ leaves system with low pressure

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The city announced at about 3 p.m. that residents were experiencing low water pressure.

Authorities are searching for the source of what they are calling “extreme water loss,” leaving the system with little pressure Saturday afternoon.

The city has asked residents not to call the police about this issue, as authorities are already working to understand the problem. Citizens are asked to conserve water until the situation is resolved.

