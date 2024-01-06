Central Lady Bulldogs win over Hemphill

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Friday night at Central Pollok, the Lady Bulldogs took a comfortable lead coming out of the half against the Hemphill Lady Hornets.

Hemphill needed to get their offense going, and Williams drove the lane to get a nice floater to fall. Rylie Corley from the top of the key knocked down the three to give the team a little spark.

Meanwhile, the Central Lady Dogs would continue to score on their end. Going into the fourth quarter, Central just needed to stick to the plan in order to finish it.

Baily for Central got it just inside the corner and got the jumper to fall. Central would continue to show off good form throughout the fourth and cruise to victory, 64-26.

Central Head Coach Tony Brown had this to say about the win, “Yeah, we just really wanted to focus today on getting back to how we started the year, and that’s just the effort. The last couple of games, you know, I don’t think it’s been there, and so I just challenged them today to give it all they’ve got for 30 minutes. The difference in the game -- they came out with intensity and jumped out on them early, and they kept the intensity the entire game, so we were really proud of that win.”

The Central boys would follow, and we were informed that the Bulldogs defeated Hemphill 55-54 in what was described as “a heck of a game.”

