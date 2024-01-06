For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Central Lady Bulldogs win over Hemphill

The Central Pollok Lady Bulldogs were victorious over Hemphill Friday night.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Friday night at Central Pollok, the Lady Bulldogs took a comfortable lead coming out of the half against the Hemphill Lady Hornets.

Hemphill needed to get their offense going, and Williams drove the lane to get a nice floater to fall. Rylie Corley from the top of the key knocked down the three to give the team a little spark.

Meanwhile, the Central Lady Dogs would continue to score on their end. Going into the fourth quarter, Central just needed to stick to the plan in order to finish it.

Baily for Central got it just inside the corner and got the jumper to fall. Central would continue to show off good form throughout the fourth and cruise to victory, 64-26.

Central Head Coach Tony Brown had this to say about the win, “Yeah, we just really wanted to focus today on getting back to how we started the year, and that’s just the effort. The last couple of games, you know, I don’t think it’s been there, and so I just challenged them today to give it all they’ve got for 30 minutes. The difference in the game -- they came out with intensity and jumped out on them early, and they kept the intensity the entire game, so we were really proud of that win.”

The Central boys would follow, and we were informed that the Bulldogs defeated Hemphill 55-54 in what was described as “a heck of a game.”

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments.
Neighbor of Whitehouse apartment shooter said he announced ‘it’s showtime!’ before opening fire at officers
Sonja Sheree Jones, 54, of Longview
Gregg County Jail medical tech arrested after in-custody death investigation
Responders were working to pull the wrecked 18-wheeler back up from the roadside ditch.
18-wheeler wreck delays traffic on I-20 in Lindale
Bodycam video showing Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son.
Smith County clerk’s arraignment pushed back allowing her time to hire new attorney
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was...
3 arrested following Longview drug bust

Latest News

Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship
Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship
Tyler Lions safety signs with University of Tulsa
Tyler Lions safety signs with University of Tulsa
Lady Cats vs Lady Lobos
East Texas basketball: Lady Cats, Lady Lobos come down to wire, Tyler boys win over Marshall
John Tyler alum, former coach Holmes takes head job at Fort Worth school
John Tyler alum, former coach Holmes takes head job at Fort Worth school