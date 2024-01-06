For Your Service
Boil water notice issued for parts of Marshall

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Marshall are being asked to boil their water before use after repairs to the system caused low pressure.

The Public Works Department reported that repairs to the water system had been completed at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Water pressure is expected to return to normal in a few hours, and residents are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption until water quality testing can be completed.

This affects citizens in the following areas:

  • Loop 390 and 59 South to Carolann Street and West to Washington
  • Loop 390 & Hwy 80 East to Warren Drive
  • South from Warren Drive to Airport Road

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

The city will make another announcement when boiling is no longer necessary.

