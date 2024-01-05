For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats
FILE - Michael Skakel enters the state Supreme Court for a hearing, in Hartford, CT, Feb. 24,...
Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned sues former cop, Connecticut town