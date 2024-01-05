For Your Service
WebXtra: Van city manager gives update on water well closure

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Kristine Guevara speaks with Van City Manager John Desha about the announced water restrictions and when officials expect repairs to the well will be completed.

Desha said the problem was initially discovered six weeks ago and that an emergency meeting was held to determine the course of action. Repairs are expected to be completed by the middle of next week. The extent of the problem, Desha said, won’t be discovered until the well is pulled, but noted that the failure is likely mechanical in nature.

Previous reporting:

City of Van Stage 5 water restrictions cause school closures, game cancellations

