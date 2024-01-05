For Your Service
WebXtra: Kids show off farming designs, projects at Gregg County Youth Expo

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The next generation of farmers and agriculture experts gathered for the annual Gregg County Youth Expo today for the Ag Mechanics Show at the Longview Fairgrounds.

Future Farmers of America (FFA) kids from numerous schools brought their ag projects in to be judged, showing off traditional and unique designs in everything from trailers to deer stands, to furniture and cattle feeders.

Event judge Brent Kiefer talks about how important it is to have kids’ continued participation in FFA.

Van City Manager John Desha
WebXtra: Van city manager gives update on water well closure
Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday
