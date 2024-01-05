WebXtra: Kids show off farming designs, projects at Gregg County Youth Expo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The next generation of farmers and agriculture experts gathered for the annual Gregg County Youth Expo today for the Ag Mechanics Show at the Longview Fairgrounds.

Future Farmers of America (FFA) kids from numerous schools brought their ag projects in to be judged, showing off traditional and unique designs in everything from trailers to deer stands, to furniture and cattle feeders.

Event judge Brent Kiefer talks about how important it is to have kids’ continued participation in FFA.

