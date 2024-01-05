For Your Service
Warm chicken liver salad with bacon, red onion and feta by Chef Simon Webster

Our friend Chef Simon Webster from Sabor a Pasion in Palestine joined us to share a delicious...
Our friend Chef Simon Webster from Sabor a Pasion in Palestine joined us to share a delicious and healthy salad recipe.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Chef Simon Webster from Sabor a Pasion in Palestine joined us to make a delicious and healthy salad recipe.

Here’s what Simon shared with us:

There are many options to add to your salad grilled chicken, shrimp and even rare beef slices. One of my favorites is a meat that is not used enough in our weekly food intake: Chicken livers!

They are a great source of iron and zinc and some of the B vitamins, so you can’t go wrong. With the health benefits. We all know about chicken liver pate where they are ground up with onions, cream and brandy then baked in a bacon lined pate dish, chilled over night and then served on toast fingers.For the salad the Chicken livers are dipped in flour and then pan fried. If they are cooked carefully you will have a very tasty and flavorful additive to your salad.”

Warm chicken liver salad with bacon, red onion and feta

by Chef Simon Webster

Makes salads for two

Two cups mixed salad greens

Two Sliced cherry tomatoes

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

1/4 cup cooked bacon sliced thinl

Half a sliced avocado

One tablespoon feta cheese crumbles

One sliced croissant for croutons, brown in a little oil till crisp.

Plate the above ingredients into two servings.

For the warm chicken liver:

Four large chicken livers cut in half, then dried on a paper towel.

Season with salt and pepper

Roll the chicken livers in flour, then sauté in a sauté pan with 1/2 cup oil on medium heat. (Caution: if livers are not dry when put in oil they may splatter.)

Fry until brown on one side before turning, about one minute. Then turn and cook on other side until brown.

Remove from oil and arrange on plated salad and dress with Italian or French dressing.

Enjoy!

