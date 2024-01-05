For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say

Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday, August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The crash occurred Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia, police said in a statement.

They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, adding that the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, according to police.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated,” police said.

The 51-year-old actor born in Germany had dozens of crediting film and television roles, including in the 2008 film “Speed Racer” film and “The Good German,” a 2006 World War II film by Steven Soderbergh that starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Charles William Hairston II is in the VZ County Jail.
Man accused of money laundering, theft of over $500K from Van Zandt County business
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was...
3 arrested following Longview drug bust
Steven Alexander Smith sits in court on Jan. 4, 2024.
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Francie Fulgham
WebXtra: Tyler funeral planner talks benefits of advance planning
Francie Fulgham
WebXtra: Tyler funeral planner talks benefits of advance planning
Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments on Friday.
Authorities respond to shooting at Whitehouse apartment complex
Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments.
Authorities respond to shooting at Whitehouse apartment complex