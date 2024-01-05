For Your Service
Tyler Lions safety signs with University of Tulsa

Another Tyler connection has made the move to college ball.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:03 AM CST
Zachaun Williams, safety for the Tyler High Lions, signed to play for the University of Tulsa Thursday. Williams has good size and he’s a hitter, as well as a standout in the classroom.

Among his stellar highlights he returned two pick sixes and posted four interceptions in the 2023 season.

