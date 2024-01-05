Smith County clerk’s arraignment pushed back allowing her time to hire new attorney

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips appeared in court Friday morning to be arraigned on a charge of interfering with public duties.

Phillips, 66, of Tyler, was arrested for interfering with public duties after allegedly attempting to stop an officer who was arresting her son, Derek Lee Phillips, 37, of Tyler, on March 28, 2023. Derek Phillips was arrested for the same charge, along with resisting arrest and evading arrest. Karen and Derek Phillips were indicted Nov. 2 by a Grand Jury for their alleged roles in the incident.

The indictment alleges Karen Phillips grabbed at the arresting officer while he was detaining Derek Phillips, and later reached between the two men during the arrest.

Her arraignment, which was set to happen Friday morning, is being pushed back to a later date to allow Phillips to hire an attorney. She told the court she had an attorney but fired him this week when she witnessed him lying to a judge in another case.

Judge Dwight Phifer said while he understands Phillips deals with misdemeanor case records in her role as county clerk, he believes she would be at a significant disadvantage without an attorney.

Phillips agreed and said she intends on hiring another attorney soon.

Due to Phillips’ role as county clerk, the case is being handled by a visiting judge and prosecutors. Daynah Fallwell and Jeff Herrington of Henderson County are representing the state in the case.

Phillips is the husband of Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. She’s due back in court Feb. 2 for a pretrial hearing. Jury selection is set for March 20.

