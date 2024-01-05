For Your Service
SFA Lady Jacks win 3rd in a row

SFA wins over Paul Quinn
SFA wins over Paul Quinn(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks coming off a big win over North Texas this past weekend were at home tonight to face UT Rio Grande Valley.

Former Lufkin Lady Panther Kurstyn Hardin on the rebound gets the first field goal for the Jacks.

Destini Lombard driving hard to the basket draws the foul and gets it to go for the and 1.

Next Possession Lombard on a steal gets another quick 2 points on the fast break layup to spark the offense and give the Lady Jacks the lead.

And don’t let this gal get hot, Tyler McCliment-Call from way down town sinks the three. Lady Jacks go on to get the win 79-69 over UT Rio Gande Valley.

