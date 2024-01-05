For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Piece of 1800s ship found washed up on beach

Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in...
Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in Assateague State Park last month.(Maryland State Parks via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Gray News) - A piece of apparent driftwood washed up on a Maryland beach has historical significance according to historians; it’s part of a ship that is more than 100 years old.

Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in Assateague State Park last month.

Park staffers consulted the Maryland Historic Trust and determined it is most likely a piece of deck timber from a ship, believed to be from the mid-to-late 1800s.

Staffers tagged the piece of timber and left it on the beach. They said this was done so it can be tracked when it is swept out to sea and shows back up on another beach.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was...
3 arrested following Longview drug bust
Charles William Hairston II is in the VZ County Jail.
Man accused of money laundering, theft of over $500K from Van Zandt County business
Steven Alexander Smith sits in court on Jan. 4, 2024.
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial

Latest News

Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday
Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday
Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday
Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved fatal shooting at Whitehouse apartment complex