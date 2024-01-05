For Your Service
Rain Friday Morning...Ending by Early Afternoon.
Rain in the morning...ending by early afternoon for most. Nice weekend. More rain/few storms Monday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a beautiful day today, we are looking for an increase in clouds overnight tonight with an increase chance for rain. Rain should begin to move into western areas after midnight tonight, spread across East Texas during the morning hours, then exit the area to the east shortly after noon tomorrow. Cool mornings and mild afternoon with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are likely for the weekend, then 2 cold fronts move through on Monday. The first during the early morning hours bringing with it more rain and a few isolated thunderstorms. A few storms over Deep East Texas may become strong/severe. We will keep you updated on that, for sure. Most of the storms are expected south of I-20, then the second front late Monday evening. The morning front comes in from the west (Pacific Front) and the second should come in from the north. The second front ushers in some much cooler air for a few days. Very windy conditions are expected both on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall totals for Friday should be from .25″-.75″ with a few spots, mainly south, getting a bit more, and then nearly an inch is possible on Monday. SE-W winds on Monday at 20-30 mph gusts higher...and W-NW winds on Tuesday at 20-30 mph with gusts higher. A rather ‘raw’ day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and very chilly temps and wind chill values in the 30s throughout the day...even a few in the upper 20s during the morning. Have a wonderful Thursday and make sure you have the umbrella ready for Friday morning...for sure.

