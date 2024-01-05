Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship

SEATTLE, Wa. (KLTV) - Former Lufkin Panther Ja’Lynn Polk is on his way to the NCAA National Championship game, and he spoke with ESPN about his fruitful season with the team.

Polk played for Texas Tech in his freshman year following his Panthers career, and transferred to the Huskies in 2021. The Huskies beat Texas 37-31 in the semi-final on Monday, with Polk making five receptions and running for 122 yards. Polk chalks the success in the season up to teamwork.

“We always trust in each other and trust that, you know, if that at the end of the game our defense is out there, or we’re going out there on offense, we trust and believe in each other. And we know that at the end of the day, we’re going to find a way to get it done,” Polk said.

The NCAA Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs will be the first for the Huskies since Polk’s transfer. Washington went 14-0 leading up to the final match, and Polk said the key is staying present in the high-pressure moments.

“You never want to get too high, and you never want to get too low in those moments,” Polk said. “So I think during that whole time, you know, I’m locked in and just focused on, you know, if we have to get ready for another drive, and just always being ready for whatever happens.”

Looking ahead to the championship round, Polk hopes the Huskies’ teamwork will give them the edge over the Bulldogs.

“We’re gonna have to come bring our A-game, and we will. You know, I trust and believe in our guys, we’ll do whatever we’ve got to do to get the job done.”

The 2024 National Championship game will be played at the NGR Stadium in Houston on Monday.

