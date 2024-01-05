For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday

The only public running and mountain biking trail in Longview has been in disrepair for some time now, and a bike shop and running group are banding together to
By Arthur Clayborn and Mack Shaw
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The only public mountain biking trail in Longview has been in disrepair for some time now, and a bike shop and running group are banding together to give it new life.

Flugers Bike and Outdoor has teamed up with Outlaw Running Group to make the Grace Creek Mountain Bike Trail more accessible for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the two groups will be working with volunteers from around the area to continue the cleanup.

Dereck Yagle, owner of Flugers, said the volunteers are working to make the best of what they have. Grace Creek has creeks that cross through the path, which Yagle said can result in flooding areas in heavy rainfall. Part of the trail work includes adding small footbridges over these areas to circumvent that issue.

According to Outlaw owner Briston Rains, the effort is solely volunteer-run, though they are hoping to get assistance from the city sometime in the near future. For now, Yagle said they’re hoping for more volunteers who are passionate about making the trail more usable. Rains added that the work is not easy, but very rewarding.

Work has ramped up over recent days in preparation for a four-race series called the Longview Trail Runs - Winter, which will include 5k, 10k, 15k, and 20k races. The series will be held on Jan. 13 starting at 8:15, and the entry fee is $50. To sign up, click here.

If you’d like to join the Grace Creek cleanup effort Saturday morning, click here.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, a search warrant was...
3 arrested following Longview drug bust
Charles William Hairston II is in the VZ County Jail.
Man accused of money laundering, theft of over $500K from Van Zandt County business
Steven Alexander Smith sits in court on Jan. 4, 2024.
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial

Latest News

The 2024 Queen of the Texas Rose Festival is Frances Olivia Faulconer. The Princess is Merritt...
91st Texas Rose Festival court, theme announced at Winter Gala
Willow Springs aka Greggton.
Longview Historic Preservation Society working to restore area ‘ghost town’
WebXtra: 11-year-old granddaughter of Tyler aviator gets head start on flying lessons
11-year-old girl gets early flying lessons from Tyler grandfather
WebXtra: Lufkin crisis center director shares tips for human trafficking victim aid
Lufkin crisis center director shares tips for human trafficking victim aid