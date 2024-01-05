Longview bike shop, running group to hold public trail cleanup Saturday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The only public mountain biking trail in Longview has been in disrepair for some time now, and a bike shop and running group are banding together to give it new life.

Flugers Bike and Outdoor has teamed up with Outlaw Running Group to make the Grace Creek Mountain Bike Trail more accessible for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the two groups will be working with volunteers from around the area to continue the cleanup.

Dereck Yagle, owner of Flugers, said the volunteers are working to make the best of what they have. Grace Creek has creeks that cross through the path, which Yagle said can result in flooding areas in heavy rainfall. Part of the trail work includes adding small footbridges over these areas to circumvent that issue.

According to Outlaw owner Briston Rains, the effort is solely volunteer-run, though they are hoping to get assistance from the city sometime in the near future. For now, Yagle said they’re hoping for more volunteers who are passionate about making the trail more usable. Rains added that the work is not easy, but very rewarding.

Work has ramped up over recent days in preparation for a four-race series called the Longview Trail Runs - Winter, which will include 5k, 10k, 15k, and 20k races. The series will be held on Jan. 13 starting at 8:15, and the entry fee is $50. To sign up, click here.

If you’d like to join the Grace Creek cleanup effort Saturday morning, click here.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.