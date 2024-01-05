Leaders break ground on county road for new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County government and economic leaders turned dirt Thursday morning at the future site of County Road 3344. The first meaningful activity on this particular plot of land since the 1940s, when Camp Fannin was preparing soldiers for World War II.

“We haven’t built a brand-new Smith County Road since the 1950s in Smith County, so that’s historic in itself,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

The county is building the road for the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park, where the company responsible for the YellaWood brand is already developing land for their new state-of-the-art facility.

“That’s going to represent probably close to a $50 million investment and over 100 jobs. And that’s just the first piece of what’s happening out here,” said Scott Martinez, CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

Martinez said the new park is also being eyed by two other Fortune 25 companies. Among the factors attracting companies: proximity to I-20 and developing infrastructure like the new road.

“My concern with the 412-acres of this new interstate commerce park is that it’s not going to be enough based on the demand that we’re seeing,” Martinez said.

The new county road is being paid for using $4.8 million in federal funds given to Smith County by way of the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID stimulus package passed by congress in 2021.

A timeline for construction on the road is not yet available.

