For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Leaders break ground on county road for new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park

First Smith County road built since the 1950s, says county judge
Smith County breaks ground on new county road
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County government and economic leaders turned dirt Thursday morning at the future site of County Road 3344. The first meaningful activity on this particular plot of land since the 1940s, when Camp Fannin was preparing soldiers for World War II.

“We haven’t built a brand-new Smith County Road since the 1950s in Smith County, so that’s historic in itself,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

The county is building the road for the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park, where the company responsible for the YellaWood brand is already developing land for their new state-of-the-art facility.

“That’s going to represent probably close to a $50 million investment and over 100 jobs. And that’s just the first piece of what’s happening out here,” said Scott Martinez, CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

Martinez said the new park is also being eyed by two other Fortune 25 companies. Among the factors attracting companies: proximity to I-20 and developing infrastructure like the new road.

“My concern with the 412-acres of this new interstate commerce park is that it’s not going to be enough based on the demand that we’re seeing,” Martinez said.

The new county road is being paid for using $4.8 million in federal funds given to Smith County by way of the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID stimulus package passed by congress in 2021.

Land is already being cleared to the new county road.
Land is already being cleared to the new county road.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

A timeline for construction on the road is not yet available.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway

Latest News

Olivia Herrera may be in the fifth grade, but she is smart enough to fly a plane.
11-year-old girl gets early flying lessons from Tyler grandfather
Smith County breaks ground on new county road
Leaders break ground on county road for new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park
The cost of just about everything has gone up significantly over the last year, including auto...
How to save on car insurance premiums after 19.2 percent spike in 2023
Longview Historic Preservation Society working to restore area ‘ghost town’
Longview Historic Preservation Society working to restore area ‘ghost town’