For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
1 injured in Longview shooting

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Young Flyer
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Smith County New Road Groundbreaking
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Car Insurance Rates
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Angelina County Sheriffs Office Scam
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview Ghost Town Preservation Effort