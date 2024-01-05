For Your Service
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting at Whitehouse apartment complex

Lauren Tear reports from the scene of a shooting at Pecan Wood Apartments in Whitehouse.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments on Friday.

The incident took place in the 500 block of West Main Street.

One person has been taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson. Police have responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case is being investgated by the Texas Rangers. The rangers have confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting that relates to a Whitehouse police officer.

This is a developing story.

