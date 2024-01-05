Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting at Whitehouse apartment complex

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are on scene after a person was shot at Pecan Wood Apartments on Friday.

The incident took place in the 500 block of West Main Street.

One person has been taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson. Police have responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case is being investgated by the Texas Rangers. The rangers have confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting that relates to a Whitehouse police officer.

