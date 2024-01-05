18-wheeler wreck delays traffic on I-20 in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crashed off the road Friday morning, causing a delay on I-20 near Highway 49.

The wreck took place between mile markers 552 and 551 before 11 a.m. Responders were on scene working to pull the wrecked 18-wheeler back up from the roadside ditch.

No information has been released yet about possible injuries.

Traffic is being delayed by about 30 minutes. Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

18-wheeler crash (KLTV)

18-wheeler crash (KLTV)

18-wheeler crash (KLTV)

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.