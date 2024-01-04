For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children

Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her kids that evening. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

WSMV reports that 27-year-old Illyria Edwards was a single mother working to support her three kids.

“She had the best fashion,” Edwards’ cousin, Jameshia Smith, said. “She was the life of the party and if you ever wanted to talk about anything, she was there.”

Last Sunday, Edwards was involved in a crash while driving from a friend’s house to pick up her children.

“It’s kind of like she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The Gallatin Police Department said Edwards’ car collided with another vehicle, also killing Samantha Gant. They were in separate vehicles and the only passengers.

Police said the crash happened minutes before midnight.

“It’s going to be hard to be without her,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to be able to grow old together and tell stories.”

For Smith, her cousin’s death serves as a wake-up call.

“You just never know when it’s your time,” she said.

Police have not released further information regarding the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court...
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested again after outburst at commissioners court meeting
Woman dies after apparently struck by moving train in Longview
Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Federal judge finds Carthage man guilty of involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
WATCH: Is Texas’ power grid ready for winter?
Is Texas’ power grid ready for winter?
Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle
Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle
Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people
Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
NYE Celebratory Shooting