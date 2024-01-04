For Your Service
WebXtra: Quitman to hold total eclipse music festival in April

KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Terry Addington one of the curators of NETX Eclipse Fest in Quitman about their music festival for the total solar eclipse.
By Avery Niles
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Terry Addington one of the curators of NETX Eclipse Fest in Quitman about their music festival for the total solar eclipse.

This will take place April 6-8. There will be East Texas music artists, food vendors, and camping throughout the weekend. Tickets are $100 a day with additional cost for camping on the grounds.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

