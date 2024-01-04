For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin crisis center director shares tips for human trafficking victim aid

Texas is believed to have one of the highest human trafficking rates in the nation.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas is believed to have one of the highest human trafficking rates in the nation.

National Human Tracking Prevention Month raises awareness on preventative efforts for human trafficking.

Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and the exploitation of men, women and children for forced labor, sex for profit or gain. Methods used to lure victims into trafficking include violence, manipulation, false promises and more.

Experts believe recognizing signs of human trafficking can save lives.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Family Crisis Center of East Texas Executive Director Whitney Burran on their services and upcoming campaign to help combat human trafficking.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
1 injured in Longview shooting

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Lufkin crisis center director shares tips for human trafficking victim aid
WebXtra: Lufkin crisis center director shares tips for human trafficking victim aid
City of Longview resumes annual warrant amnesty program
City of Longview resumes annual warrant amnesty program
Longview resumes annual warrant amnesty program
City of Longview resumes annual warrant amnesty program