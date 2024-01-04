WebXtra: Longview Historic Preservation Society working to restore area ‘ghost town’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Texas there are a lot of abandoned communities over the history of the state: Ghost towns. And there’s one right here in East Texas that motorists drive through every day.

A row of old buildings along Highway 80 near Loop 281 in Longview is what was once known as Willow Springs. It was started as a stop on the Texas and Pacific Railroad in the early 1870s and became a shipping point for area farmers.

The first population count comes from the 1920 census when 180 people called Willow Springs home. A post office was granted in 1932 and it’s assumed the town’s name was changed at that time to Greggton, with many buildings still sporting that name.

The East Texas oil boom swelled the town to a population of 1,500 by 1936. The same boom launched over 100 businesses. By the late 1940s the population was nearly 2,400.

At the property owners’ request, the Longview Historic Preservation Society is making plans to restore the old buildings to their original state.

