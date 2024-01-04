For Your Service
WebXtra: 11-year-old granddaughter of Tyler aviator gets head start on flying lessons

Olivia Herrera is just 11 years old, but she’s well on her way to joining her family of pilots.
By JD Conte
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Olivia Herrera is just 11 years old, but she’s well on her way to joining her family of pilots.

The fifth grader at Overton Park Elementary in Fort Worth spends her school break learning to fly with her Grandpa Rex Johnson in Tyler, who owns Johnson Aviation. Olivia can’t get her actual license until she’s 17, but that isn’t stopping her early learning.

