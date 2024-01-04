WebXtra: 11-year-old granddaughter of Tyler aviator gets head start on flying lessons

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Olivia Herrera is just 11 years old, but she’s well on her way to joining her family of pilots.

The fifth grader at Overton Park Elementary in Fort Worth spends her school break learning to fly with her Grandpa Rex Johnson in Tyler, who owns Johnson Aviation. Olivia can’t get her actual license until she’s 17, but that isn’t stopping her early learning.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.