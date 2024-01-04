UT Lady Patriots basketball team continues unbeaten streak into the New Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite it being a fresh new year to get rid of bad habits in place of new and healthier ones, one old habit that the UT Lady Patriots will not be getting rid of is winning home games.

The Lady Patriots are unbeaten at home, conference play, and currently on a 9-game winning streak.

“We just want to be able to take one step at a time, one game at a time every day just continue to be able grow. Sometimes our growth is a lot, or just inches but our job is to continue to grow. Even if it’s small or large, but continue to keep moving forward,” said head coach Rebecca Alvidrez.

This team finished the 2023 season in the NCAA division two Elite 8 bracket. Despite a lose in that bracket they’ve returned with a rebuild in process.

“With a few that we added in, I feel like at the beginning of the season, took us a little minute ... but once conference started, we all just kind of came together I feel like everybody’s responding, trusting the process and just believing in one another,” said caoch Alvidrez.

They host Oklahoma Christian, who are on a 3 game losing streak.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.