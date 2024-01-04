Tyler ‘Roscas de Reyes’ bakers to celebrate over 30 years of Feast of the Epiphany

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In just two days Spanish and Latin communities will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day), which celebrates the three wise men who visited baby Jesus when he was born.

A big part of the celebration is centered on a “Rosca de Reyes,” or King’s Cake, which the Panaderia Nuevo Leon has been making for over 30 years. In 1985 they opened a restaurant, but in 1990 they started their bakery to bring a taste of home to many East Texans.

“A lot of customers we do have are the grandkids of the grandparents that used to come 25, 30 years ago... be able to do the traditions here in the United States you know somebody miss their country,” said Yesenia Garcia, one of the owners of the bakery.

Starting Thursday, they begin preparing them ahead of the holiday weekend.

“It’s a tradition that we have for many years, for our whole lives. It’s something beautiful to see,” says Hugo Valle, a baker at Panaderia Nuevo Leon.

He’s been making them for three decades, bringing his traditions from home to this bakery shop. Last year they made 1,000 Roscas and this year they expect even more.

“The goal this year is 1,200,” Valle said.

For the next couple of days, Valle and other bakers will work together to reach that number.

“From 12 p.m. to 10 at night we start working, around 400 Roscas today,” said Valle.

He prepares the pan and the dough to start making a Rosca, which is shaped into an oval to represent the crown. From there, baby Jesus dolls are hidden with it. Even though Valle manually puts them in, once it’s baked even he doesn’t know where they end up. A part of the holiday tradition is if you get the doll in your slice of Rosca you have to host a party for Feb. 2.

“We are all waiting to cut the Rosca but not to get the baby so we don’t make tamales,” said Valle.

Three colored candies are then put on the Rosca, which symbolizes the three wise men Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar.

Hugo Valles is decorating the Rosca de Reyes with three different colored candies, that represent the wise men. (Source: KLTV staff)

Once all decorated, it’s baked and ready for the customer, something that motivates Valle to keep on baking.

“You feel something beautiful when you go out and see that the people are taking all of the Roscas,” said Valle.

If you would like to get a taste of their Roscas de Reyes they’re accepting orders right now till Jan. 6.

To celebrate El Dia de Los Reyes there will be a festival Sunday, families are invited to come to this free event and eat some delicious Roscas de Reyes. The event will be located at 10671 US Highway 69 in Tyler from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

