Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of killing two dentists in March 2022 is competent to stand trial, according to a court-appointed expert’s opinion.

Steven Alexander Smith, 41, is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair.

During a Thursday morning pretrial hearing, prosecutors asked the court to adopt the doctor’s finding of mental competency. The request wasn’t met with opposition from the defense. A court-ordered insanity examination report has yet to be completed, according to Judge Debby Gunter.

“We do anticipate we will have that any day,” said Gunter.

Smith is accused of shooting two dentists at Affordable Dentures, located at 3081 Hwy 31 East, on March 16, 2022. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Smith was told he would no longer be allowed to be a patient at Affordable Dentures, as a result of his mistreatment of the staff and doctors. After storming out of the clinic, the affidavit said Smith came back in a short time later, forced his way into the building and shot the two doctors with a pistol.

In November 2023, prosecutors announced they would not be seeking the death penalty in the case. And while he would have liked to comment on the reason, District Attorney Jacob Putman said he could not.

Trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 22, according to court records.

