For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial

A Tyler man accused of killing two dentists in March 2022 is competent to stand trial, according to a court-appointed expert’s opinion.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of killing two dentists in March 2022 is competent to stand trial, according to a court-appointed expert’s opinion.

Steven Alexander Smith, 41, is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair.

During a Thursday morning pretrial hearing, prosecutors asked the court to adopt the doctor’s finding of mental competency. The request wasn’t met with opposition from the defense. A court-ordered insanity examination report has yet to be completed, according to Judge Debby Gunter.

“We do anticipate we will have that any day,” said Gunter.

Smith is accused of shooting two dentists at Affordable Dentures, located at 3081 Hwy 31 East, on March 16, 2022. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Smith was told he would no longer be allowed to be a patient at Affordable Dentures, as a result of his mistreatment of the staff and doctors. After storming out of the clinic, the affidavit said Smith came back in a short time later, forced his way into the building and shot the two doctors with a pistol.

In November 2023, prosecutors announced they would not be seeking the death penalty in the case. And while he would have liked to comment on the reason, District Attorney Jacob Putman said he could not.

Trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 22, according to court records.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money graphic.
$2 million lottery prize sold at Longview gas station
Source: (City of Longview website)
Film Alley announces new Longview location
Smith County Jail entrance
State report reveals cause of Smith County inmate death
1 injured in Longview shooting
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway
Pedestrian in serious condition after struck by vehicle on Loop 323 at S. Broadway

Latest News

Longview Public Library collects donations for homeless resource bags
Longview Public Library collects donations for homeless resource bags
Longview Public Library collects donations for homeless resource bags
Longview Public Library collects donations for homeless resource bags
Source: City of Tyler website
Tyler designated as Music Friendly Texas Certified Community
A Tyler man accused of killing two dentists in March 2022 is competent to stand trial,...
Tyler man accused of killing dentists found competent to stand trial