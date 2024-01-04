For Your Service
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cold this AM with patchy fog possible. Lots of sunshine this afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a COLD start to our Thursday as overnight lows range in the lower to middle 30s. Y’all be sure to bundle up before you head out for any early morning plans! Skies are dry this morning, but some patchy fog will be possible at times on your morning commute so be extra careful on the roads this AM. Expect lots of sunshine for today which will lead to some mild afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Friday will mark a mostly cloudy and rainy end to the work week as scattered showers and thundershowers will have already moved in by by sunrise. More widespread cold rains and potentially an isolated thunderstorm will be possible throughout the late morning hours before we dry back out again Friday afternoon. For now, our weekend does look totally dry with some mild temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Our dry streak does not last long as yet another disturbance and strong cold front combo look to bring likely rain chances back into ETX by next Monday, with a few strong to severe storms possible in Deep East Texas. Please be sure you keep the umbrella close and watch the forecast for any tweaks to timing over our next couple rounds of rain. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2024 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

