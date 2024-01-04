PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans gets permit for Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans has been granted a permit to build a new location in Tyler.

The coffee chain applied for the permit on Nov. 28, 2023, and the request was granted on Dec. 21. The permit was issued on Dec. 28. The address listed on the permit is 6555 Old Jacksonville Highway, which is near Jucys Hamburgers south of Grande Boulevard.

PJ’s has locations in 14 states. The Tyler location will be their first in East Texas.

KLTV has reached out to the company for details about construction and opening dates. The expiration date for the permit is listed as June 25, 2024.

